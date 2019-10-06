Menu

World

Astronauts to replace batteries in 1st of 5 spacewalks at the ISS

By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press
Posted October 6, 2019 8:03 am
FILE - In this Thursday, March 14, 2019 file photo, U.S. astronaut Christina Koch, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), speaks with her relatives through a safety glass prior the launch of Soyuz MS-12 space ship at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan.
FILE - In this Thursday, March 14, 2019 file photo, U.S. astronaut Christina Koch, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), speaks with her relatives through a safety glass prior the launch of Soyuz MS-12 space ship at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool)

Astronauts are kicking off the first of five spacewalks to replace old batteries at the International Space Station.

Christina Koch (Cook) and Andrew Morgan ventured out Sunday. They will remove a pair of old batteries and install a new one delivered just a week ago. These new lithium-ion batteries are so powerful that only one is needed for every two old ones, which are original to the orbiting lab.

The batteries — half the size of a refrigerator — are part of the station’s solar power network. Astronauts have been upgrading them since 2017. They’re halfway done.

NASA plans to wrap up the five battery spacewalks this month. Then five more spacewalks will be conducted by year’s end to fix a science instrument. NASA is calling it a “spacewalk bonanza.”

© 2019 The Canadian Press
