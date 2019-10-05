Menu

Crime

Man in critical condition after Lachine shooting

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted October 5, 2019 1:12 pm
Updated October 5, 2019 1:50 pm
Police say no arrests have been made and there is no suspect at this time.
Police say no arrests have been made and there is no suspect at this time. TVA / File

A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after getting shot in Montreal’s Lachine borough at around 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to police, the man was shot in his upper body on Camille Street near Ouellette Avenue.

Police found the victim on the ground of a parking lot.

READ MORE: Montreal police arrest man who allegedly orchestrated violent home invasion

He was brought to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Police say no arrests have been made and there is no suspect at this time.

An investigation on the scene is still underway.

TAGS
ShootingMontreal PoliceLachineMontreal shootingMontreal crimeLachine shootingCamille Street
