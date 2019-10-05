Man in critical condition after Lachine shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after getting shot in Montreal’s Lachine borough at around 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to police, the man was shot in his upper body on Camille Street near Ouellette Avenue.

Police found the victim on the ground of a parking lot.

He was brought to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Police say no arrests have been made and there is no suspect at this time.

An investigation on the scene is still underway.

