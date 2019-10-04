Menu

5 Things to do this weekend: Friday, October 4, 2019

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 4, 2019 5:53 pm
WATCH: Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including Diwali in Surrey and a Grape Stomping Party.

Here are five things to do around the province this weekend.

1 — Diwali Downtown Surrey
Downtown Surrey near City Hall
Oct. 5, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
diwalifest.ca

2 — Pumpkin Express
Bear Creek Park, Surrey
Oct. 5 to Oct. 31
bctrains.com

3 — Vancouver Mystery Nights
Gastown, Vancouver
Ongoing until Halloween
vancouvermysteries.com

4 — PumpkinFest
West Vancouver Community Centre
Oct. 6, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
wvcommunitycentressociety.ca

5 — Grape Stomping Party
House of Rose Winery, Kelowna
Oct. 5 to Oct. 12
houseofrose.ca

