Lifestyle

Foodie Friday at Global News Morning: Fall harvest recipes

By Olivia O'Malley Global News
Posted October 4, 2019 11:36 am
Fall harvest recipes
WATCH: Are you looking for more ways to incorporate fall harvest ingredients in your recipes? Global’s Andrea Howick and Kim Sullivan is joined by Executive Chef Derek Curzi with ways to prepare different squashes and pumpkin in elaborate culinary dishes.

Make the most out of your fall harvest haul with recipes from Pius Culinary Institute chef instructor Derek Curzi.

He joined Global’s Andrea Howick and Kim Sullivan on Global News Morning to share ways to incorporate different squashes and pumpkin in elaborate culinary dishes.

Below are the recipes for his butternut squash gnocchi and pumpkin crème brulée.

Butternut squash gnocchi

Ingredients:

Two punds butternut squash
1/2 teaspoons salt
Pinch nutmeg
Three to 3.5 cups fine polenta
One tablespoon of parmesan cheese
Preparation:

Roast the squash for 25 minutes at 250 degrees Fahrenheit.
Let cool, then strain overnight.
Once cooled mix the wet and dry ingredients together and form a uniform dough.
Wrap and chill in fridge overnight.

Pumpkin crème brulée

Ingredients:

28 egg yolks
Two litres of heavy cream
Two cups sugar
Pumpkin pureed and strained

Preparation:

Heat the cream on medium, make sure not to bring to a boil.
In a bowl whisk the egg yolks and sugar. Set aside.
When cream reaches desired temperature, add to egg mixture.
Fill ramekins with mixture, place in two-inch hotel pan fill with warm water covering the ramekins half way.
Bake at 275 degrees Fahrenheit for approximately 40 minutes or until desired consistency.
