Foodie Friday at Global News Morning: Fall harvest recipes

Make the most out of your fall harvest haul with recipes from Pius Culinary Institute chef instructor Derek Curzi.

He joined Global’s Andrea Howick and Kim Sullivan on Global News Morning to share ways to incorporate different squashes and pumpkin in elaborate culinary dishes.

Below are the recipes for his butternut squash gnocchi and pumpkin crème brulée.

Butternut squash gnocchi

Ingredients:

Two punds butternut squash

1/2 teaspoons salt

Pinch nutmeg

Three to 3.5 cups fine polenta

One tablespoon of parmesan cheese

Preparation:

Roast the squash for 25 minutes at 250 degrees Fahrenheit.

Let cool, then strain overnight.

Once cooled mix the wet and dry ingredients together and form a uniform dough.

Wrap and chill in fridge overnight.

Pumpkin crème brulée

Ingredients:

28 egg yolks

Two litres of heavy cream

Two cups sugar

Pumpkin pureed and strained

Preparation:

Heat the cream on medium, make sure not to bring to a boil.

In a bowl whisk the egg yolks and sugar. Set aside.

When cream reaches desired temperature, add to egg mixture.

Fill ramekins with mixture, place in two-inch hotel pan fill with warm water covering the ramekins half way.

Bake at 275 degrees Fahrenheit for approximately 40 minutes or until desired consistency.

