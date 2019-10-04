Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton, Muskoka public schools to close if CUPE workers strike: board

Send this page to someone via email

Public schools in Haliburton County, the District of Muskoka and the City of Kawartha Lakes will be closed to students starting Monday if education workers with the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) strike.

“Trillium Lakelands District School Board [TLDSB] has carefully assessed the potential impact on school operations and determined that student safety cannot be ensured,” the school board said in a statement.

“This includes all elementary, secondary and adult and alternate education centres.”

Due to CUPE full withdrawal of services, all TLDSB schools will be closed to students starting Monday, October 7, 2019 unless a provincial agreement is reached before Monday. Visit https://t.co/7na8GtNFF3 for more information. pic.twitter.com/1LJUaBBB3X — TLDSB (@TLDSB) October 4, 2019

CUPE, which represents 55,000 custodians, clerical workers and early childhood educators, has announced its intention to proceed with a full strike in Ontario on Monday.

The TLDSB is asking parents to make alternate childcare arrangements for next week.

“The decision to close schools to students was very carefully considered,” Louise Clodd, the school board’s chair, said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“CUPE staff in TLDSB do very important work in our schools, including support for students with special needs, safe arrival programs, water line flushing, cleaning and maintenance of our buildings. We cannot operate our schools safely without them.”

READ MORE: Simcoe County public schools to remain open amid potential looming CUPE strike

If an agreement is reached, the TLDSB says school communities should monitor its website and watch for any changes.

Further negotiations are scheduled to begin between the union and the province on Friday afternoon.

3:16 Some GTA schools boards cancel classes if CUPE strike happens Some GTA schools boards cancel classes if CUPE strike happens