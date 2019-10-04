Menu

Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton, Muskoka public schools to close if CUPE workers strike: board

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 4, 2019 10:50 am
School boards in Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton County and Muskoka are set to close if an education workers' strike goes forward next week.
School boards in Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton County and Muskoka are set to close if an education workers' strike goes forward next week. Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press

Public schools in Haliburton County, the District of Muskoka and the City of Kawartha Lakes will be closed to students starting Monday if education workers with the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) strike.

“Trillium Lakelands District School Board [TLDSB] has carefully assessed the potential impact on school operations and determined that student safety cannot be ensured,” the school board said in a statement.

“This includes all elementary, secondary and adult and alternate education centres.”

READ MORE: Peterborough area public schools to close if CUPE employees strike: board

CUPE, which represents 55,000 custodians, clerical workers and early childhood educators, has announced its intention to proceed with a full strike in Ontario on Monday.

The TLDSB is asking parents to make alternate childcare arrangements for next week.

“The decision to close schools to students was very carefully considered,” Louise Clodd, the school board’s chair, said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“CUPE staff in TLDSB do very important work in our schools, including support for students with special needs, safe arrival programs, water line flushing, cleaning and maintenance of our buildings. We cannot operate our schools safely without them.”

READ MORE: Simcoe County public schools to remain open amid potential looming CUPE strike

If an agreement is reached, the TLDSB says school communities should monitor its website and watch for any changes.

Further negotiations are scheduled to begin between the union and the province on Friday afternoon.

Kawartha LakesMuskokaHaliburtonCUPE strikeTrillium Lakelands District School BoardCUPE Education Workers StrikeOntario StrikeCUPE strike OntarioHaliburton public schoolKawartha Lakes public schoolsMuskoka public schoolsTrillium Lakelands District School Board CUPE strike
