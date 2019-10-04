Airport Inn in Lake Country must shut its doors

Send this page to someone via email

The Airport Inn in Lake Country must proceed with eviction notices, as ordered by the district.

On August 20, Lake Country Council gave the Airport Inn 45 days to issue eviction notices, board up the windows, and fence the property.

Last month, a lawyer for owner of the property asked council to delay the order, but due to a variety of safety violations, and a lack of an occupancy permit, that delay was denied.

Remedial action will be enforced by the District of Lake Country beginning October 7.

Many of the occupants of the Airport Inn have nowhere to go.

“Our team has built relationships with Airport Inn residents and assisted several in finding suitable accommodations locally. Due to a lack of supportive housing and necessary services in Lake Country, our hands are tied. Neither Vernon nor Kelowna are options due to constraints on their resources.” said Corinne Remple, Executive Director of Lake Country Health Planning Society.

The District of Lake Country has done everything possible within the authority of the municipality including facilitated discussion amongst government agencies, communicating the urgent housing needs in Lake Country. “Council now considers the immediate housing needs of the privately-owned Airport Inn residents an emergency and we are working closely with BC Housing and Interior Health to find appropriate housing solutions for individuals impacted, prior to remedial action being implemented.” said District of Lake Country Mayor Baker.