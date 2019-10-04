Live in the Okanagan: Make some time in your week for these great shows

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

It’s time to mark these great shows in your calendar for the week ahead.

Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Enderby

Thursday, Oct. 10

Scratch Buffalo at The Small Axe Bistro

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Vernon

Friday, Oct. 4

Derina Harvey Band at Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets available at ticketseller.ca

Story continues below advertisement

Jump! Jive Swing! at The Longhorn Pub

Scheduled 8 p.m. 11:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Lucky Monkey at The Green Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Derina Harvey Band at Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets available at ticketseller.ca

Five Knuckle Shuffle at The Kal

Scheduled 10 p.m. 1:30 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 6

Entity, Northern Steel, Indecipherable Noise, Pharm at Record City

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

Kelowna

Friday, Oct. 4

J.P. Mortier at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

A Tribute to Michael Bublé and Celine Dion at the Kelowna Community Theatre

Story continues below advertisement

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets available at selectyourtickets.net

Poundsign at The Blue Gator

Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Lefty at O’Flannigan’s Pub

Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Saturday, Oct. 5

D.J. Invizible at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

The Real Foundry at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

AFM TRAX at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Lefty at O’Flannigan’s Pub

Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Apollo Agua at The Vibrant Vine

Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Sunday, Oct. 6

Norm Strauss at The Marmalade Cat Cafe

Scheduled 6:45 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Jeff Piatelli at The Vibrant Vine

Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Zoe Marie Welch at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Thursday, Oct. 10

The Kodiak and Yard Sale at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Daniel Champagne at the Kelowna Community Theatre

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Poppa Dawg at The Blue Gator

Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Penticton

Saturday, Oct. 5

Garrett Scatterty at Slackwater Brewing

Story continues below advertisement

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Dan Moxon at the Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. 11 p.m.

Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Rob n’Walker at Penticton Elks Lodge

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Jerri and Friends at The Nest & Nectar

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Yarrows and Indestructible Jonny at Cannery Brewing

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 10

Laura Rain and the Caesars at the Dream Cafe

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Oliver

Friday, Oct. 4

Ofra Harnoy at Venables Theatre

Scheduled 7:30 p.m to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets available at venablestheatre.ca

Saturday, Oct. 5

Charlotte and Matt Diamond at Venables Theatre

Story continues below advertisement

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tickets available at venablestheatre.ca

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Laura Rain and the Caesars at Pappa’s Firehall Bistro

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Osoyoos

Friday, Oct. 4

Cindy Doucette at Osoyoos Golf Club

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Daniel Champagne at Jojo’s Cafe