Live in the Okanagan: Make some time in your week for these great shows

It’s time to mark these great shows in your calendar for the week ahead.
Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.
Enderby
Thursday, Oct. 10
Scratch Buffalo at The Small Axe Bistro
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Vernon
Friday, Oct. 4
Derina Harvey Band at Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at ticketseller.ca
Jump! Jive Swing! at The Longhorn Pub
- Scheduled 8 p.m. 11:45 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Lucky Monkey at The Green Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Derina Harvey Band at Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at ticketseller.ca
Five Knuckle Shuffle at The Kal
- Scheduled 10 p.m. 1:30 a.m.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Entity, Northern Steel, Indecipherable Noise, Pharm at Record City
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Kelowna
Friday, Oct. 4
J.P. Mortier at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
A Tribute to Michael Bublé and Celine Dion at the Kelowna Community Theatre
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at selectyourtickets.net
Poundsign at The Blue Gator
- Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Lefty at O’Flannigan’s Pub
- Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Saturday, Oct. 5
D.J. Invizible at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
The Real Foundry at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at the door
AFM TRAX at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
Lefty at O’Flannigan’s Pub
- Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Apollo Agua at The Vibrant Vine
- Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Norm Strauss at The Marmalade Cat Cafe
- Scheduled 6:45 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Jeff Piatelli at The Vibrant Vine
- Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Zoe Marie Welch at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Thursday, Oct. 10
The Kodiak and Yard Sale at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Daniel Champagne at the Kelowna Community Theatre
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
Poppa Dawg at The Blue Gator
- Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Penticton
Saturday, Oct. 5
Garrett Scatterty at Slackwater Brewing
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Dan Moxon at the Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca
Rob n’Walker at Penticton Elks Lodge
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Jerri and Friends at The Nest & Nectar
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Yarrows and Indestructible Jonny at Cannery Brewing
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Laura Rain and the Caesars at the Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca
Oliver
Friday, Oct. 4
Ofra Harnoy at Venables Theatre
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m to 9:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at venablestheatre.ca
Saturday, Oct. 5
Charlotte and Matt Diamond at Venables Theatre
- Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at venablestheatre.ca
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Laura Rain and the Caesars at Pappa’s Firehall Bistro
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Osoyoos
Friday, Oct. 4
Cindy Doucette at Osoyoos Golf Club
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Daniel Champagne at Jojo’s Cafe
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
