Live in the Okanagan: Make some time in your week for these great shows

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted October 4, 2019 5:59 pm
Live in the Okanagan, Oct 4 2019: Make some time in your week for these great shows

It’s time to mark these great shows in your calendar for the week ahead.

Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Enderby

Thursday, Oct. 10

Scratch Buffalo at The Small Axe Bistro 

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

 

Vernon

Friday, Oct. 4

Derina Harvey Band at Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at ticketseller.ca
Jump! Jive Swing! at The Longhorn Pub 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. 11:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Lucky Monkey at The Green Pub

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Derina Harvey Band at Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at ticketseller.ca

Five Knuckle Shuffle at The Kal

  • Scheduled 10 p.m. 1:30 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 6

Entity, Northern Steel, Indecipherable Noise, Pharm at Record City

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

 

Kelowna

Friday, Oct. 4

J.P. Mortier at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission  

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

A Tribute to Michael Bublé and Celine Dion at the Kelowna Community Theatre

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Tickets available at selectyourtickets.net

Poundsign at The Blue Gator

  • Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Lefty at O’Flannigan’s Pub

  • Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Saturday, Oct. 5

D.J. Invizible at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

  • Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

The Real Foundry at Fernando’s Pub 

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

AFM TRAX at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Lefty at O’Flannigan’s Pub

  • Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Apollo Agua at The Vibrant Vine

  • Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 6

Norm Strauss at The Marmalade Cat Cafe

  • Scheduled 6:45 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Jeff Piatelli at The Vibrant Vine

  • Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Zoe Marie Welch at Fernando’s Pub 

  • Scheduled 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Thursday, Oct. 10

The Kodiak and Yard Sale at Fernando’s Pub 

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Daniel Champagne at the Kelowna Community Theatre

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Poppa Dawg at The Blue Gator

  • Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

 

Penticton

Saturday, Oct. 5

Garrett Scatterty at Slackwater Brewing 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Dan Moxon at the Dream Cafe

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Rob n’Walker at Penticton Elks Lodge 

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Jerri and Friends at The Nest & Nectar 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 8 

Yarrows and Indestructible Jonny at Cannery Brewing 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 10

Laura Rain and the Caesars at the Dream Cafe

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Oliver

Friday, Oct. 4

Ofra Harnoy at Venables Theatre

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m to 9:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at venablestheatre.ca

Saturday, Oct. 5

Charlotte and Matt Diamond at Venables Theatre

  • Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at venablestheatre.ca

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Laura Rain and the Caesars at Pappa’s Firehall Bistro

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

 

Osoyoos

Friday, Oct. 4

Cindy Doucette at Osoyoos Golf Club

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Daniel Champagne at Jojo’s Cafe

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

 

