Kitchener Market to celebrate 150th birthday on Saturday

The Kitchener Market is throwing a very special party on Saturday and all are invited.

One of the oldest markets in the country is celebrating its 150th birthday this Saturday.

The downtown market has had commemorative bags produced to give out to loyal patrons.

“It’s kind of a really cool piece,” explained the market’s manager Kim Feere. “It’s a recyclable vegetable bag which is environmentally friendly but they also did a beautiful stamp on it of a harvest goddess.”

While the market has been in existence for 150 years, it has not always been in the same location.

It has moved a few times over the years before settling in its current location in 2004. That history will also be on display on Saturday.

“We have a historical timeline of the market buildings that we’ve had in Berlin, in the beginning, and then eventually Kitchener and some old pictures that we were able to get a hold of from the archives at City Hall,” Feere said.

In addition to the bags, the Kitchener market will also introduce a new thermal cart for market-goers which will be offered at a heavy discount.

“With us being an urban market, we have a lot of people that walk here and even if they have a car it just really makes a better customer overall experience,” Feere said.

The market’s hours will extend from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. this Saturday and will have live music playing throughout the day as well as a corn roast in the afternoon.

Local celebrity Chef D will also be on hand cooking up some special treats and there will also be a licensed bar, vendor specials and some other special activities as well.

“We have a workshop being offered for only $10 and they’ll be making harvest or Thanksgiving signs out of wood,” Feere said.