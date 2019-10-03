Menu

Canada

Kingston police looking for missing 13-year-old girl

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 3, 2019 4:20 pm
Kingston police are looking for Maedlyn Farkas, who has reportedly been missing since Monday.
Kingston police are looking for Maedlyn Farkas, who has reportedly been missing since Monday. Kingston police

Kingston police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday.

Police say Madelyn Farkas was last seen in the area of Montreal and Cassidy streets on Oct. 1, around 7:30 p.m.

The teen is described as Caucasian, five-feet-four, weighing approximately 115 pounds, with long dyed pink hair.

Police say she was last seen wearing black tights, a green tank top and blue Adidas running shoes.

Kingston police are asking anyone with information of her whereabout to please contact Det. Damczyk at 613-549-4660 ext. 6162 or via email at ldamczyk@kingstonpolice.ca.

To provide tips anonymously, call the Kingston police general line at 613-549-4660 ext. 0.

