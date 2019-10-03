Kingston police looking for missing 13-year-old girl

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Kingston police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday.

Police say Madelyn Farkas was last seen in the area of Montreal and Cassidy streets on Oct. 1, around 7:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Ottawa police confirm man missing since May found dead

The teen is described as Caucasian, five-feet-four, weighing approximately 115 pounds, with long dyed pink hair.

Police say she was last seen wearing black tights, a green tank top and blue Adidas running shoes.

Kingston police are asking anyone with information of her whereabout to please contact Det. Damczyk at 613-549-4660 ext. 6162 or via email at ldamczyk@kingstonpolice.ca.

To provide tips anonymously, call the Kingston police general line at 613-549-4660 ext. 0.

Story continues below advertisement