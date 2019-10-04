Hamilton Tiger-Cats seek record-tying victory versus Edmonton Eskimos

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have a chance to match their franchise record for wins in a season when they entertain the Edmonton Eskimos Friday night.

Kickoff at Tim Hortons Field is at 7 p.m. After the game, listen to The 5th Quarter on 900 CHML and watch it on CHML’s Facebook page.

The Ticats (11-3) have won a dozen games on two occasions, in 1989 and 1998, and in each of those years Hamilton lost in the Grey Cup final.

Hamilton lost an epic back-and-forth championship game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Skydome in 1989, a game some call the best Grey Cup in CFL history.

Nine years later, the Calgary Stampeders edged the Tiger-Cats 26-24 in the 86th final at old Winnipeg Stadium.

Fast forward to 2019 and the Tiger-Cats are one win away from tying their record with four games left on the schedule.

Ironically, the Cats will host a 20th anniversary reunion for the 1999 Grey Cup winning team at Tim Hortons Field. Two decades later, it remains Hamilton’s last championship.

Former Tiger-Cats safety Rob Hitchcock, who was on the ’99 team, will be inducted onto the team’s Wall of Honour in a ceremony Friday night. 12,000 fans will also receive a commemorative Hitchcock jersey rally towel and 5,000 fans will get flags sporting Hitchcock’s No. 42.

On the field, Hamilton welcomes back shutdown cornerback Delvin Breaux from the six-game injured list. Breaux, who has 23 defensive tackles in seven games this season, last played Aug. 1 in Saskatchewan.

The Eskimos (7-7) have won just one of their last five games but arrive in Steeltown with a chance to lock down at least a crossover playoff spot with a win.

In their previous meeting in Edmonton on Sept. 20, Hamilton roared out to a 24-0 lead in the second quarter and held on for a 30-27 victory.

