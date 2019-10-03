Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

OPP investigating after 19-year-old worker dies following fall in Dundalk

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 3, 2019 10:52 am
Officers are investigating the death of a 19-year-old man who fell from a height while in a work truck on Tuesday afternoon in Dundalk, OPP say.
Officers are investigating the death of a 19-year-old man who fell from a height while in a work truck on Tuesday afternoon in Dundalk, OPP say. Global News File

Officers are investigating the death of a 19-year-old man who fell from a height while in a work truck on Wednesday afternoon in Dundalk, OPP say.

Grey Bruce OPP say they were called to Main Street East at 12:10 p.m. and that paramedics also responded to the incident.

READ MORE: Woman critically injured, 4 others injured after 2 overnight shootings in Toronto

According to police, the man was found without vital signs and was pronounced deceased by the coroner, who attended the scene.

Grey Bruce OPP, the Ontario Coroner’s office and the Ministry of Labour are investigating.

It can happen suddenly – a workplace accident. Every year in Canada, nearly 1,000 workers die as a result of their jobs
It can happen suddenly – a workplace accident. Every year in Canada, nearly 1,000 workers die as a result of their jobs

OPP say they’re withholding the identity of the deceased until next of kin have been notified.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
death on jobsiteDundalkDundalk fatalityDundalk teen fatalityFatal fallgrey bruce OPPOntario coronerOntario Ministry fo Labourteen falls dies Dundalkwork truck fall
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.