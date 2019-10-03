OPP investigating after 19-year-old worker dies following fall in Dundalk

Send this page to someone via email

Officers are investigating the death of a 19-year-old man who fell from a height while in a work truck on Wednesday afternoon in Dundalk, OPP say.

Grey Bruce OPP say they were called to Main Street East at 12:10 p.m. and that paramedics also responded to the incident.

According to police, the man was found without vital signs and was pronounced deceased by the coroner, who attended the scene.

Grey Bruce OPP, the Ontario Coroner’s office and the Ministry of Labour are investigating.

OPP say they’re withholding the identity of the deceased until next of kin have been notified.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

