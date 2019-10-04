Bob Layton: Research in reverse

Send this page to someone via email

Does it frustrate you sometimes wondering what you should or should not put in your mouth? Over the years, we’ve been given conflicting evidence about what’s good for you and what’s not.

We were told to cut down on our salt intake because it was said to be linked to high blood pressure and heart disease. Now, evidence shows that salt affects different people in different ways and may not have much of an impact on heart disease.

READ MORE: Red meat good, red meat bad — Why nutrition research can be so hard to follow

Depending on the study, coffee was either good for you or not so good for you.

After being told for years that red meat can cause cardiovascular disease, a study out this week says red and processed meat is not bad for the majority of people.

Story continues below advertisement

0:42 Potential harm outweighs benefits of daily dose of aspirin for some: Alberta researchers Potential harm outweighs benefits of daily dose of aspirin for some: Alberta researchers

And now, research from the University of Alberta says we should ignore what we’ve been told for decades and stop taking Aspirin to prevent a heart attack or stroke. The researchers say the advice to take a daily dose of Aspirin became a dogma in the 1990s but was based on flawed research. They say aspirin is beneficial to those who have heart disease, but those who don’t can end up with major internal bleeding.

In the meantime, many of us have been bleeding daily Aspirin money to big pharma.

I think I’ll just relax and go have a burger.

Let me know what you think.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations.