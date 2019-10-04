Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Commentary

Bob Layton: Research in reverse

By Bob Layton 630CHED
Posted October 4, 2019 12:00 pm
Aspirin
Are you taking an Aspirin a day to ward off a heart attack? You may be doing more harm than good to your health. Lee Brown/The Canadian Press

Does it frustrate you sometimes wondering what you should or should not put in your mouth? Over the years, we’ve been given conflicting evidence about what’s good for you and what’s not.

Related News

We were told to cut down on our salt intake because it was said to be linked to high blood pressure and heart disease. Now, evidence shows that salt affects different people in different ways and may not have much of an impact on heart disease.

READ MORE: Red meat good, red meat bad — Why nutrition research can be so hard to follow

Depending on the study, coffee was either good for you or not so good for you.

After being told for years that red meat can cause cardiovascular disease, a study out this week says red and processed meat is not bad for the majority of people.

Story continues below advertisement
Potential harm outweighs benefits of daily dose of aspirin for some: Alberta researchers
Potential harm outweighs benefits of daily dose of aspirin for some: Alberta researchers

And now, research from the University of Alberta says we should ignore what we’ve been told for decades and stop taking Aspirin to prevent a heart attack or stroke. The researchers say the advice to take a daily dose of Aspirin became a dogma in the 1990s but was based on flawed research. They say aspirin is beneficial to those who have heart disease, but those who don’t can end up with major internal bleeding.

In the meantime, many of us have been bleeding daily Aspirin money to big pharma.

I think I’ll just relax and go have a burger.

Let me know what you think.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
StrokeCoffeeHeart AttackHeart DiseaseSaltBob LaytonMedical researchHigh blood pressureRed Meat
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.