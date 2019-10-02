Menu

‘I’m not going anywhere’: Biden says on Trump accusations

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 2, 2019 11:49 pm
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a town hall meeting at the Indian Creek Nature Preserve, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a town hall meeting at the Indian Creek Nature Preserve, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is assuring supporters that his message to President Donald Trump is “I’m not going anywhere,” his most forceful pushback yet to Trump’s baseless accusations.

Speaking Wednesday night at a rally in Reno, Nevada, Biden accused Trump of repeatedly smearing him and his family. Trump and his allies have charged without evidence that Biden and his son Hunter participated in corruption in Ukraine.

READ MORE: Former Ukrainian PM says country should investigate Joe Biden’s son

The former vice-president said he’s not surprised Trump asked a foreign government for help to defeat him. Trump’s effort to enlist Ukraine has sparked an impeachment inquiry in the Democratic-led House.

A complaint by a government whistleblower helped make public Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s president. Biden praised the whistleblower and said what he called “Trump’s scheme” has been exposed.

TAGS
BidenDonald TrumpDonald Trump attacks BidensDonald Trump ImpeachmentHunter BidenJoe BidenU.S. electionsUkraineUkraine Impeachment Trump
