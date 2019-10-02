London Food Bank launches 31st annual Thanksgiving Food Drive

Send this page to someone via email

To ensure that every family in London sits down with a big plate of food during Thanksgiving dinner, the London Food Bank has brought back their Thanksgiving Food Drive for the 31st time.

Jane Roy, one of the co-executive directors, tells 980 CFPL the food bank hasn’t got a goal in mind for this year’s fundraiser, but asks for Londoners to donate as much as they can.

“Last year, we received just under 68,000 pounds of food,” Roy said.

“If we get less, that’s great; if we get more, that’s great. We just ask for people to donate whatever they can.”

So what should Londoners donate?

Roy says non-perishable food items are always greatly appreciated, but toiletries, feminine products, cooking utensils and tools are always welcome, too.

For those with a garden, donating a part of your harvest is also greatly appreciated.

“We’d love any of your fresh produce,” Roy said. “If any [gardener]’s got some extra produce, all we ask is that people bring it directly to the food bank so we can get it into our coolers and our freezers.”

The London Food Bank supports 3,300 families a year — roughly 9,000 individuals.

For Roy, food drives such as this one are bittersweet.

“[It’s] good that people have been incredibly generous over the years. The bad news is that we still continue to need these kind of food drives to help the people in our city that are suffering from hunger,” Roy said.

In addition to the London Food Bank, donations collected during the drive will also support other local organizations including ANOVA, Meals on Wheels, the Salvation Army, and Mission Services.

The Thanksgiving Food Drive runs for 10 days from Friday Oct. 5 to Thanksgiving Monday, Oct. 14.

Donations can be dropped off at grocery stores and fire halls across London.