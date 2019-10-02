Montreal unveils new mobilty plans for downtown core

Send this page to someone via email

A new plan is in the works to make getting around downtown Montreal a lot easier.

Mayor Valérie Plante unveiled Wednesday dozens of new measures to improve mass transit in the heart of the city.

Some of the steps include reducing speed limits to 40 kilometres per hour on major arteries and 30 kilometres per hour on secondary roads.

New bike lanes — such as one along Guy Street from de Maisonneuve Boulevard to William Street in Griffintown — are also in the works.

There are also plans to widen sidewalks, make intersections safer and add more underground parking.

Plante says its too soon to introduce a congestion fee to drive into Montreal.

“The carbon neutral areas is definitely something I am looking into. But today I’m not going to be able to tell you is it going to be a tax? Is it going to be like, you cannot go there if you don’t have an electric car,” she said. “What’s the perimeter? Is it downtown?”

“I will not be sharing anything of that right now because it has to be done very carefully. And we’re taking this very seriously.”

