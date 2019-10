Stony Mountain staff seize $800,000 in contraband from maximum security exercise yard

Send this page to someone via email

Corrections staff at Manitoba’s Stony Mountain Institution seized about $800,000 in contraband on Saturday morning, including cell phones, tobacco, and concentrated cannabis products.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) said in a release Wednesday that Stony Mountain staff found two packages in the exercise yard of the prison’s maximum security unit.

The institution continues to investigate and police have been notified.

On September 28, 2019, two packages containing contraband and unauthorized items were seized in the exercise yard of the maximum security unit at Stony Mountain Institution. More: https://t.co/cb38JHjZYE pic.twitter.com/VO4JSZ41ST — Correctional Service (@CSC_SCC_en) October 2, 2019

