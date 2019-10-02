Thick smoke billows through Village after fire under Osborne Street Bridge

Thick smoke billowed over the Osborne Street Bridge Wednesday morning, prompting photos and concerned tweets from drivers and residents in the village.

I went under the other side of the bridge to take another look. At least one tent was up in flames. Hope folks are alright. pic.twitter.com/tXUlZQtiVd — Zach Fleisher (@Zach_Fleisher) October 2, 2019

Two fire trucks were on scene and traffic was reduced to one lane northbound on the bridge. Traffic cleared up just before 9 a.m. as emergency responders left.

City of Winnipeg officials were seen inspecting the site and assessing damage.

A firefighter told Global News the smoke was caused by garbage burning near tents belonging to homeless people living under the bridge. One person may have been hurt, he added, but left before they could be treated.

While emergency responders said only trash was burned, one tenant living nearby said someone lost their home.

There was no immediate word on a cause.