October 1, 2019 4:34 pm
Updated: October 1, 2019 4:37 pm

Train collision in Ingersoll sends one person to hospital

Oxford OPP are investigating an early morning train collision involving pedestrian in Ingersoll.

OPP say the collision happened just after midnight on Tuesday on the Canadian National rail line near Union and Victoria Street.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

If anyone has any information they are being asked to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

