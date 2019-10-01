Traffic
October 1, 2019 3:25 pm
Updated: October 1, 2019 3:33 pm

Woman taken to hospital after SUV ends up in Little Lake in Peterborough

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News
A woman was taken to hospital after a SUV ended up in Little Lake in Peterborough on Tuesday.

Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough
A woman was taken to hospital after a SUV ended up in Little Lake in Peterborough on Tuesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Impaired driving charges laid after SUV crashes into home near Cobourg: OPP

Emergency responders were called to the Crescent St. area around 2:40 p.m. following reports a vehicle was partially submerged in the lake.

Paramedics on scene transported a woman in her 30s to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with undisclosed injuries. It’s not known yet how many occupants were in the vehicle.

Peterborough police are investigating the cause of the incident.

More to come.

