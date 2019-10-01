Woman taken to hospital after SUV ends up in Little Lake in Peterborough

A woman was taken to hospital after a SUV ended up in Little Lake in Peterborough on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency responders were called to the Crescent St. area around 2:40 p.m. following reports a vehicle was partially submerged in the lake.

A woman in her 30s has been transported to hospital by @PtboParamedics after ending up in Little lake downtown Peterborough. It's unclear at this time how she ended up in the water. @PtboPolice are investigating #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/lM04QTWxtP — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) October 1, 2019

Paramedics on scene transported a woman in her 30s to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with undisclosed injuries. It’s not known yet how many occupants were in the vehicle.

Peterborough police are investigating the cause of the incident.

More to come.

