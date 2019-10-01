New meal delivery service for seniors arrives in Halifax

A new meal delivery service in Halifax is hoping to make it easier for seniors to access meals from the comfort of their homes.

Heart To Home Meals, which operates in 16 franchise territories in Ontario and Alberta, made its way to Nova Scotia in late September.

Seniors from across the province are now able to order their selection of frozen meals and have them delivered to their door.

“It keeps seniors in their homes longer,” said Lisa Miller, who brought the company out east with her partner, Wayne. “So many (seniors), they can manage in the home, they just can’t manage to cook or to shop.”

“The idea is it gives seniors the independence they need. This keeps them going, maybe several years longer.”

The Millers previously used the service for Lisa’s parents in the Toronto area and were shocked to learn something similar wasn’t being offered in their new East Coast.

“(Lisa’s parents) were in a position where they couldn’t cook for themselves, they couldn’t shop for themselves, so this business allows them to be living indoors and eating and allows others to,” said Wayne.

The couple says even though programs such as Meals on Wheels are available, they operate different and are volunteer-based.

The service is being made available in communities across the province.