Hamilton police investigate ‘hate bias harassment’ at Jackson Square

Police are investigating what they’re describing as a suspected “hate bias harassment” incident in downtown Hamilton.

According to police, a woman was followed into Jackson Square by a man who was allegedly making racially motivated comments toward her on Friday morning.

The suspect is described as a man between 23 and 25 years of age, approximately 5’10” with a thin build and short brown hair.

Police say he was wearing a grey crew neck shirt with a square emblem on the front, dark pants, and black shoes. Surveillance photos of the man have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton Police Acting Detective Sergeant Lisa Chambers at 905-546-3833 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

