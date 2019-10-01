Crime
October 1, 2019 3:43 pm
Updated: October 1, 2019 5:04 pm

Hamilton police investigate ‘hate bias harassment’ at Jackson Square

Lisa Polewski By News Anchor  900 CHML

Hamilton Police have released surveillance photos of a suspect in a "suspected hate bias harassment investigation".

Hamilton Police Service
A A

Police are investigating what they’re describing as a suspected “hate bias harassment” incident in downtown Hamilton.

According to police, a woman was followed into Jackson Square by a man who was allegedly making racially motivated comments toward her on Friday morning.

READ MORE: Federal NDP leader addresses hate and racism during Hamilton campaign stop


Story continues below

The suspect is described as a man between 23 and 25 years of age, approximately 5’10” with a thin build and short brown hair.

Police say he was wearing a grey crew neck shirt with a square emblem on the front, dark pants, and black shoes. Surveillance photos of the man have been released.

READ MORE: Hamilton has highest rate of police-reported hate crime in Canada: StatsCan

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton Police Acting Detective Sergeant Lisa Chambers at 905-546-3833 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

RELATED VIDEO: Police investigate after hate-based stickers found across Owen Sound

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Hamilton
hamilton hate
Hamilton Police
Harassment
Hate
hate bias
Jackson Square
racial comments
racially motivated harassment
Racism

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.