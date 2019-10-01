Suspected cocaine, fentanyl found on Cobourg man wanted on warrant: police
A Cobourg man faces drug-related charges following his arrest on a warrant on Friday.
Cobourg Police Service say they located the man who was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.
Police located 0.2 grams of suspected fentanyl and 7.7 grams of suspected cocaine on the man during his arrest.
Patrick Quinlin, 42, was arrested and charged with:
- 2 counts of possession of schedule I substance of purpose of trafficking
- 4 counts of breach of probation
He was held in custody for a bail hearing, police said.
