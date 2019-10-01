Crime
October 1, 2019 2:49 pm

Suspected cocaine, fentanyl found on Cobourg man wanted on warrant: police

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Cobourg police arrested a man wanted on a warrant who was in possession of cocaine and fentanyl.

A Cobourg man faces drug-related charges following his arrest on a warrant on Friday.

Cobourg Police Service say they located the man who was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.

Police located 0.2 grams of suspected fentanyl and 7.7 grams of suspected cocaine on the man during his arrest.

Patrick Quinlin, 42, was arrested and charged with:

  • 2 counts of possession of schedule I substance of purpose of trafficking
  • 4 counts of breach of probation

He was held in custody for a bail hearing, police said.

