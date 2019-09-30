‘Murdoch Mysteries’ shoots an episode in Kingston

Several hundred people braved the cool Monday morning air and made the pilgrimage to Kingston’s Market Square to see an episode of Murdoch Mysteries in production.

The show’s executive producer and showrunner Peter Mitchell says coming to the Limestone City is a first for the show.

“We’ve had occasion to visit a lot of cities over the course of 13 seasons of Murdoch but we’ve never gone as far afield from Toronto as Kingston.”

The series now has over 200 episodes recorded under its belt, something the show’s star Yannick Bisson says he never imagined possible when he first signed on.

“Now we’re on all over the globe,” he said. “We have fans talking to us on social media from places like Iran and Brazil and it’s just amazing.”

Shooting wraps up on Wednesday and actor Helene Joy, who plays Dr. Julia Ogden in the series, says Market Square is the first shooting location in Kingston, but not the only one.

“We’re going into the penitentiary,” Joy says, referring to the now-closed Kingston Penitentiary. “And the story follows a murder that’s occurred in the penitentiary.”

The morning shoot also served as a fan appreciation occasion.

A select group of about 50 fans got to meet and have their pictures taken with the two lead actors.

One of them was Anne Kennedy, who drove in from Napanee.

“Yannick Bisson, he’s just a really good, solid moral person to watch on TV.”

The episode is expected to air sometime in the spring next year.