Mike’s Monday Outlook: Winnipeg cracks top 5 rainiest Septembers on record

It’s been a soaker and now it’s certified, Winnipeg has endured one of the rainiest Septembers on record.

Through Sept. 29, Winnipeg has registered 140.2 mm of rain. Rain has continued to fall on Monday which will increase the monthly total and could potentially put Winnipeg higher on the list of the top 5. As of Sept. 30, Winnipeg ranks fourth for rainiest September since 1872 which coincidentally takes top spot.

Monday will be by far the rainiest day of the week but there is likely to be a little bit more. While the beginning of the week will stay cloudy and cool, Wednesday night another system will move in from the south. It doesn’t appear like the impact will be significant in the city. South of the Trans-Canada Highway rainfall amounts may be more than trace amounts.

Thursday there should be some clearing but even once we see the sun again, temperatures this week are going to be staying well below normal.

Fall is here.