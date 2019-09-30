Peterborough police deploy taser to arrest suspect wanted on warrant

Peterborough police say officers deployed a conducted energy weapon, or taser during the arrest of a theft suspect on Sunday morning.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers responded to an Aylmer Street residence around 9 a.m. due to reports of a break and enter and a person in possession of a knife.

When police learned the name of the suspect, they determined there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest on charges of theft under $5,000, escaping lawful custody and possession of illegal drugs.

The suspect was found hiding in an apartment closet, police said.

However, police allege the suspect attempted to escape by running towards a stairwell. He then allegedly began to fight with officers in an attempt to break free.

Police allege the suspect said he was in possession of a knife.

“To affect the arrest, police deployed a conducted energy weapon,” Staff Sgt. Dan MacLean said. “The suspect was eventually controlled and handcuffed.”

Johnathan Guthrie, 32, of no fixed address, has been charged with the following offences:

Resisting arrest

Theft under $5,000

Escaping lawful custody

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance (heroin)

Breach of recognizance

Possession of more than 30 grams of cannabis

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Monday.

