Peterborough police deploy taser to arrest suspect wanted on warrant
Peterborough police say officers deployed a conducted energy weapon, or taser during the arrest of a theft suspect on Sunday morning.
The Peterborough Police Service says officers responded to an Aylmer Street residence around 9 a.m. due to reports of a break and enter and a person in possession of a knife.
When police learned the name of the suspect, they determined there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest on charges of theft under $5,000, escaping lawful custody and possession of illegal drugs.
The suspect was found hiding in an apartment closet, police said.
However, police allege the suspect attempted to escape by running towards a stairwell. He then allegedly began to fight with officers in an attempt to break free.
Police allege the suspect said he was in possession of a knife.
“To affect the arrest, police deployed a conducted energy weapon,” Staff Sgt. Dan MacLean said. “The suspect was eventually controlled and handcuffed.”
Johnathan Guthrie, 32, of no fixed address, has been charged with the following offences:
- Resisting arrest
- Theft under $5,000
- Escaping lawful custody
- Possession of a Schedule 1 substance (heroin)
- Breach of recognizance
- Possession of more than 30 grams of cannabis
He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Monday.
