‘We have baseball bats’: Winnipeg grocer not taking chances with shoplifters

A local grocer isn’t taking any chances with what he calls a ‘ridiculous’ upward trend when it comes to shoplifting.

Food Fare’s Munther Zeid told 680 CJOB he’s not prepared to lose product the way Liquor Marts have over the past year, so his staff take a proactive approach to tackling crime.

“We don’t approach a shoplifter unless it’s a minimum of two people approaching,” he said.

“It’s no secret. We approach them armed. We have baseball bats, and all we want is our product back.

“When they see a sign of force, they’re actually handing over the product with no issues.”

Liquor Mart thefts have been an ongoing problem in Winnipeg.

According to numbers from Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries, incidents of theft jumped from 658 thefts in Liquor Marts in 2017 to more than 2,600 last year.

Five teens were arrested last week after what appeared to be an organized mob of suspects rushed into a Winnipeg liquor store, stealing hundreds of bottles of booze.

Video of the brazen theft was later posted to social media.

Winnipeg police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver said its getting more common to see criminals working in groups to steal items from retail stores, and it’s not just happening at liquor stores.

Zeid said meat and cheese have become high-target items at his stores, with between 25-30 shoplifters being caught in a week – at a single location.

He said he and his employees will continue to confront shoplifters caught in the act.

“Some people get mouthy and try to leave, but at the same time, we’re there to protect ourselves, our store, and our customers.”

