Pilot project for pre-paid overnight cabs launches in Winnipeg

Want to take a taxi in Winnipeg overnight? You’ll now have to pay $10 up front.

It’s part of a pre-payment pilot project with the goal of keeping drivers and passengers safe, as well as reducing disputes over fares.

Starting Monday, any passengers between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. will have to pay the $10 before they start a trip and pay the rest when they reach their destination.

If the total fare is less than $10, they’ll be refunded the difference.

Pre-payments can be made in cash or with a card, and refunds may be issued as cash, regardless of initial pre-payment method.

Exceptions will be made for taxi trips that start at the airport, as well as passengers with taxi vouchers or an account with the taxi company.

