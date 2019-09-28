QMJHL Roundup: Saturday, September 28, 2019

SYDNEY, N.S. – Shawn Boudrias scored 18:30 into the third period to cap a rally from five goals down, and the Cape Breton Eagles edged the Saint John Sea Dogs 6-5 on Saturday in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Ryan Francis, Felix Lafrance, Liam Kidney, Jarrett Baker and Derek Gentile also scored for Cape Breton (3-0-0), which trailed 5-0 midway through the second period.

Dawson Stairs scored twice to lead the Sea Dogs (2-1-0). Aiden MacIntosh, Ben Badalementi and Nicholas Deakin-Poot supplied the rest of the offence.

Kevin Mandolese started in the Eagles net, allowing four goals on just nine shots through 26:20. William Grimard stopped 10-of-11 attempts the rest of the way.

Saint John’s Zachary Bouthillier made 48 saves in the losing effort.

CATARACTES 2 FOREURS 1

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Olivier Nadeau’s third period power-play goal stood as the winner as Shawinigan (3-1-0) beat the Foreurs (1-2-1).

HUSKIES 3 REMPARTS 1

QUEBEC CITY — Ryan MacLellan scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period as Rouyn-Noranda (4-1-0) defeated the Remparts (2-2-0).

MOOSEHEADS 2 TITAN 1

HALIFAX — Patrick Kyte scored the second of two goals in a five-minute span in the first period and the Mooseheads (1-3-0) went on to defeat Acadie-Bathurst (0-3-0).

SAGUENEENS 2 OLYMPIQUES 1 (OT)

GATINEAU, Que. — Louis Crevier scored 4:03 into overtime to lift Chicoutimi (3-0-1) over the Olympiques (1-1-2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2019.