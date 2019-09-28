Vancouver assault
September 28, 2019 2:42 pm

Vancouver police make arrest, charge man in fatal Christmas Day 2018 assault

By Online Journalist  Global News

Vancouver police have made an arrest in connection to the assault of a man on Christmas Day 2018, who died several days later.

Vancouver Police Department/Twitter
A A

A Vancouver man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal assault on Christmas Day 2018.

Vancouver police said Friday the assault happened around 7 p.m. at an all-male shelter near Cambie and Robson streets on Dec. 25, 2018.

The victim, 49-year-old Ralph House of Vancouver, suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital. He died “several days later,” according to police.

READ MORE: Vancouver police make another arrest in trio of DTES shootings


Story continues below

Police say homicide detectives identified a suspect and launched an investigation.

On Wednesday, 41-year-old Vancouver resident Larry Ronald Johnson was arrested without incident. A charge of manslaughter was sworn Thursday.

Police did not make clear how long it took for Johnson to be identified as a suspect following the incident.

READ MORE: Vancouver police make 2 arrests in 1 of 3 of Downtown Eastside shootings

“Homicide investigations can be complex and challenging cases to solve,” police spokesperson Const. Steve Addison said in a release. “Our VPD investigators worked thoroughly and meticulously on this case to gather evidence.”

Addison added that the incident was targeted and there was never a risk to the public.

Court records show Johnson is also facing two charges of assault from an unknown incident on Sept. 4.

Johnson is due to face all his charges at his next scheduled court appearance on Oct. 3.

WATCH: Vancouver police arrest two in Downtown Eastside shooting

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
all-male shelter
Assault
christmas day assault
Crime
fatal assault
Man Assaulted
Manslaughter
Vancouver
Vancouver assault
Vancouver crime
vancouver fatal assault
vancouver police
VPD

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.