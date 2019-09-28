Vancouver police make arrest, charge man in fatal Christmas Day 2018 assault

A Vancouver man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal assault on Christmas Day 2018.

Vancouver police said Friday the assault happened around 7 p.m. at an all-male shelter near Cambie and Robson streets on Dec. 25, 2018.

The victim, 49-year-old Ralph House of Vancouver, suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital. He died “several days later,” according to police.

Police say homicide detectives identified a suspect and launched an investigation.

On Wednesday, 41-year-old Vancouver resident Larry Ronald Johnson was arrested without incident. A charge of manslaughter was sworn Thursday.

Police did not make clear how long it took for Johnson to be identified as a suspect following the incident.

“Homicide investigations can be complex and challenging cases to solve,” police spokesperson Const. Steve Addison said in a release. “Our VPD investigators worked thoroughly and meticulously on this case to gather evidence.”

Addison added that the incident was targeted and there was never a risk to the public.

Court records show Johnson is also facing two charges of assault from an unknown incident on Sept. 4.

Johnson is due to face all his charges at his next scheduled court appearance on Oct. 3.

