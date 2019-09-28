Woman arrested after Calgary bus taken for joyride

Charges are pending against a woman after police said she took a Calgary Transit shuttle bus for a joyride on Friday night.

According to police, at around 10 p.m., a woman started driving a bus by Silverado Boulevard at Silverado Drive S.W. while the bus driver was in the washroom.

Police allege she drove the bus for several blocks before getting off the bus.

The suspect was later located at a nearby park and taken into custody.

Passengers were on the bus at the time but police said there were no reports of any injuries.

