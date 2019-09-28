Removal of toppled crane in Halifax to begin Sunday

The Nova Scotia government announced Saturday that the removal of the crane that collapsed during hurricane Dorian will begin once final inspections are completed.

The crane collapsed on Sept. 7 on a building on South Park Street in Halifax.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal stated in a media release that the final inspection begins Saturday, with the removal process of the crane to begin on Sunday.

According to the government, the process will begin with strapping down and stabilizing the fallen crane to ensure it does not move during removal operations. Anchoring the crane will begin Sunday. Once the crane is safely secured, work can begin on dismantling the tower.

Staff from @NS_TIR and @NSLAE met with engineer consultants at the site of the fallen crane in Halifax to create a plan to remove it safely. Because the crane fell on a building under construction, removing it is extremely complex. pic.twitter.com/p3GsMFyE3X — Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal (@NS_TIR) September 26, 2019

With the complexity of the project, estimated timelines and approach will likely be revised as work begins, the government said.

On Sept. 18, the government declared a localized state of emergency at the site where the crane rests.

The localized emergency area is defined as the city block within the boundaries of South Park Street, bordered by Brenton Street, Brenton Place and Spring Garden Road.

The area will remain in a state of emergency for 14 days unless government ends or extends it.