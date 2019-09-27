Climate strike at Queen’s calls for university to take immediate action

The growing concern over climate change sparked protests around the world on Friday, including one in Kingston.

Hundreds gathered on the Queen’s University campus at noon for a “climate strike.”

READ MORE: ‘We will not be bystanders’: Greta Thunberg tells hundreds of thousands at Montreal climate march

Students, faculty and community members demanded that Queen’s University take immediate action by divesting funds away from the fossil fuel industry.

Nick Lorraway, chair of Queen’s Backing Action on Climate Change (QBACC), the Queen’s club that organized the Climate Rally, says the university has a duty to take action in the fight against climate change.

Divesting away from the fossil fuel industry is the first step, Lorraway says.

“Fossil fuels are the drivers of climate change, the largest lobby in the world. They’re the reason the Paris Climate Agreement doesn’t say fossil fuels by name.”

There are already a few universities in North America that have withdrawn funds and investments from the fossil fuel industry.

Climate change activists like Queen’s faculty member Paul Grougan say Queen’s needs to follow their lead.

“It’s a signal, it’s saying: ‘we don’t want to be associated with the fossil fuel industry.’ If we’re going to address this climate change problem, it’s pretty simple. We need to keep the fossil fuel carbon in the ground,” Grougan told Global News.

Activists of all ages showed up to listen to the speeches organizers made about the university also needing to do more to reduce waste on campus.

Maggie Williams, vice-chair of Queen’s Backing Action on Climate Change, said in 2016 Queen’s University produced almost 2-million kilograms of waste, something she says needs to change.

READ MORE: Close to 30 street signs in Kingston’s university district go missing

In addition to fossil fuel divestment and better waste diversion, activists also called on the university to create a timeline for retrofitting buildings and mandatory Indigenous awareness and sensitivity training for staff and faculty.

The university’s new principal Patrick Dean released a statement applauding students for using their voice for change and confirming the university is on track to reduce its carbon footprint by 35-per cent by next year.

I deeply respect the climate action protest happening on campus and around the world today and applaud the efforts of students, faculty and staff taking part. A statement I issued about this is in the link below. #ygk #queensu https://t.co/Hu6KACYpwh — Patrick Deane (@QueensPrincipal) September 27, 2019

“With respect to divestment, our board has engaged in an open dialogue before on the issue — I think it is important we continue the conversation,” Dean says.

“Tackling one of the most significant issues of our time will require each of us to do our part. We must work together to ensure we leave a positive, lasting legacy for those who follow.”

Students at the climate strike who spoke to Global News say fighting climate change is a growing movement and they hope the momentum continues.