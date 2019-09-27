Senior attacked by black bear near Kenora, Ont.

A 69-year-old man was attacked by a black bear just over two hours east of Winnipeg, said Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Police said the incident took place Thursday morning on Rice Lake Road near Kenora.

The man, whose injuries weren’t life-threatening, told police he was out walking when the bear attacked.

Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources continues to investigate. Police said the bear believed to be responsible for the attack was killed.

Police are urging the public to use extreme caution when encountering bears.

