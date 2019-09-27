Fatal incident at McKernan LRT station causes massive traffic delays

Police responded to a fatal incident at the McKernan/Belgravia LRT station on Friday that disrupted the morning commute.

Firefighters were called at 7 a.m. for a report of an incident involving an LRT train and a pedestrian. The city said the technical rescue team arrived at the station on 114 Street at 76 Avenue four minutes later, at which time crews confirmed one person had died.

Firefighters left about half an hour later, and police took over the investigation.

A large orange tarp could be seen covering a section of fence at the station, where both the medical examiner and the police collision unit were present.

The Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) said there were massive transit delays. Because of the fatal incident, the train involved was held in place on the east track at the station.

As a result, the LRT was reduced to one track for both north and south trains and also blocked 76 Avenue, causing traffic delays in the area.

ETS said it was running four replacement buses from South Campus to the University of Alberta to help with the delays.

The Metro LRT line, which usually runs from Century Park to NAIT, is currently only running from the Health Sciences/Jubilee station at the University of Alberta Hospital.

Edmonton police said it was a non-criminal incident.