Armdale Roundabout’s Herring Cove Road exit closed until Monday

The Halifax Regional Municipality announced Friday that the Herring Cove Road exit of the Armdale Roundabout in Halifax will be closed to motorists beginning at 10 p.m. until Monday, Sept. 30 at 5 a.m.

HRM said the closure is to complete a duct bank crossing on behalf of Nova Scotia Power. The Armdale Roundabout will be reduced to one circulating lane while work is underway.

Motorists will not be able to access Herring Cove Road through the roundabout and will be detoured via St. Margaret’s Bay Road, Albert Walker Drive, Dunbrack Street and Old Sambro Road.

According to HRM, traffic safety personnel will be present to direct pedestrians and cyclists around the worksite as needed.

HRM also stated in a media release that traffic entering the Armdale Roundabout from Herring Cove Road will not be impacted.

Motorists can expect delays in the area and are asked to take alternative routes wherever possible.