Edmonton police seek help identifying elderly man who allegedly exposed himself to teen on bus
Edmonton police have released a photo of an elderly man who they are hoping to identify in connection with a reported indecent act on an Edmonton Transit Service bus.
Police say they received a report on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at around 10 a.m. that a young teenage girl had boarded the Route 3 Cromdale bus at 101 Street and 107 Avenue.
READ MORE: Edmonton police charge man with sexual assault involving 13-year-old girl
According to police, the girl noticed an older man staring at her for several minutes.
The girl then looked at the man and realized “he was exposing his genitals,” police said in a news release on Thursday.
The girl left the bus at the next stop and reported the incident to police.
READ MORE: Edmonton police chief listens to crime concerns from Mill Woods residents, says ‘more eyes and ears’ will help across the city
Investigators are releasing an image of the man with the hope that someone will recognize him and contact police.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Edmonton police.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.