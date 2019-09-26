Edmonton police seek help identifying elderly man who allegedly exposed himself to teen on bus

Edmonton police have released a photo of an elderly man who they are hoping to identify in connection with a reported indecent act on an Edmonton Transit Service bus.

Police say they received a report on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at around 10 a.m. that a young teenage girl had boarded the Route 3 Cromdale bus at 101 Street and 107 Avenue.

According to police, the girl noticed an older man staring at her for several minutes.

The girl then looked at the man and realized “he was exposing his genitals,” police said in a news release on Thursday.

The girl left the bus at the next stop and reported the incident to police.

Investigators are releasing an image of the man with the hope that someone will recognize him and contact police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Edmonton police.