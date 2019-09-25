N.L. seniors’ advocate shares concern at growing number of homeless seniors

Newfoundland and Labrador’s seniors’ advocate is sounding the alarm over rising rates of homelessness among the province’s seniors and financial challenges affecting access to housing and health care.

Suzanne Brake, who became the province’s first advocate for seniors in 2017, released her report Wednesday on systemic issues affecting people aged 65 and over.

Brake expressed concern at the number of seniors living on the streets, in slum-like conditions or “couch surfing” with family or friends, calling for more shelters geared towards seniors’ needs.

Twenty-five per cent of guests at one homeless shelter in St. John’s are 65 or over, Brake reported, and about half are 50 or older, many of them with mental health or addictions challenges.

The report addressed long wait times for government assistance programs, driving some seniors to cancel appointments or move out of their homes because they cannot afford upfront costs.

Brake says she will study the issue of senior homelessness, with a report on findings and recommendations to come later this year.