Carjacking suspect arrested in Penticton

RCMP in Penticton have arrested a suspect after a reported carjacking last week on Eastside Road.

Police in Penticton have arrested a man in connection with a reported carjacking on Eastside Road last week.

The carjacking happened last Thursday afternoon when a man standing by a motorcycle reportedly flagged down a passing driver, according to police.

RCMP said the victim, who was driving a Toyota RAV4, pulled over to help. The carjacker then allegedly pointed a gun at the driver and told them to get out of the SUV.

Police said the victim was not hurt, and the thief reportedly drove off.

Police say the RAV4 was found the next day in Penticton near the intersection of Eckhardt Avenue West and Comox Street.

The suspect was arrested Tuesday night in Penticton and remains in police custody but is scheduled for a bail hearing on Wednesday.

The RCMP have not released his name, but police are expected to provide more information about the case later on Wednesday.

