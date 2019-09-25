The Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) is investigating a near-fatal stabbing on Roseau River First Nation.

Police said the incident took place Sunday morning after an argument at a house party.

The victim was found by police at a residence next door to the party, with ‘significant’ stab wounds to his back.

The man was rushed to hospital in Winnipeg after an MFNPS officer performed life-saving measures on scene, and is currently in stable condition at Health Sciences Centre.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Roseau detachment of the MFNPS at 204-427-3383 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

