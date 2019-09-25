Montreal police investigating dépanneur robbery in LaSalle

Montreal police are investigating a robbery at a dépanneur in the borough of LaSalle Tuesday night.

The incident reportedly happened at 11 p.m. on Thierry Street, near Newman Boulevard.

READ MORE: LaSalle resident’s violent arrest leaves him with PTSD, officers not facing charges

Police allege the clerk behind the counter was attacked with a molotov cocktail during the hold-up, and fought back despite being burned.

WATCH: Money stolen from armoured truck in West Island

Officers said the victim also suffered stab wounds during the altercation.

READ MORE: Montreal police investigate fatal shooting in LaSalle

The suspect fled with an unknown sum of cash.

Investigators will be watching video surveillance footage to try to identify the alleged robber.