Montreal police investigating dépanneur robbery in LaSalle
Montreal police are investigating a robbery at a dépanneur in the borough of LaSalle Tuesday night.
The incident reportedly happened at 11 p.m. on Thierry Street, near Newman Boulevard.
Police allege the clerk behind the counter was attacked with a molotov cocktail during the hold-up, and fought back despite being burned.
Officers said the victim also suffered stab wounds during the altercation.
The suspect fled with an unknown sum of cash.
Investigators will be watching video surveillance footage to try to identify the alleged robber.
