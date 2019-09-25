Police arrest 4 in connection with reported thefts of high-end SUVs from Oakville driveways

Halton Regional Police have arrested four people in connection with the reported thefts of 10 high-end SUVs from residential driveways in Oakville last week.

In a statement, investigators say they arrested the suspects Tuesday morning during a “proactive patrol” in a neighbourhood that had been heavily targeted by the alleged thieves.

Officers who stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Postridge Drive and Dundas Street said they had “reasonable grounds” to arrest the four occupants of the vehicle after police reportedly discovered the suspects were in possession of items typically used in break-and-enter incidents.

READ MORE: Several high-end SUVs reported stolen from Oakville driveways

According to police, a search of the vehicle turned up several Lexus key fobs, an on-board diagnostics device, screwdrivers, gloves, flashlights, a significant amount of cash and the ID of one of the alleged victims, who police say had his SUV stolen on Sept. 16.

All of the accused reside in Quebec and range in age between 18 and 26, police say. The four individuals have each been charged with possession of property obtained by crime and possession of break-in instruments.

Two of the four suspects are also facing additional charges, including breach of probation, possession of a controlled substance and possession of proceeds of crime.

WATCH: RCMP share tips to deter vehicle thefts