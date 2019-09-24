Canada
September 24, 2019 10:39 pm

Recovered addict passes through Kelowna in world-record attempt for BMX trip

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Matthew Fee is a recovered addict who hopes to set a world record for the longest BMX ride across Canada.

Jim Douglas / Global News
A recovered addict is passing through Kelowna in his goal to set the world record for the longest BMX ride ever.

Mathew Fee is celebrating his recovery from addiction and the new start in his life by cycling from Halifax to Victoria on a one-speed bike.

Fee said that during his 6,200-kilometre trip, he’s trying to raise awareness about addiction and spread the word about how the John Volken Academy, which is a recovery centre, changed his life.

“All across Canada, everybody is just cheering us on,” Fee said. “There’s addiction in every community. We’ve met up with lots of people and heard lots of success stories.”

“The cool thing is that the people that have made it out, they’re giving back to the communities now, so it’s really encouraging to see stuff like that,” he added.

Fee said he’s been biking for about five months now.

He hopes to finish at Victoria’s Parliament building on Oct. 8.

