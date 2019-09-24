Pair of alleged drug dealers face charges in Kelowna, more arrests expected

Charges are pending against two alleged drug dealers and police say more arrests connected to drug trafficking are expected.

Kelowna RCMP have seized a variety of illicit drugs along with a 9-mm handgun, a large sum of cash and a vehicle after three residential search warrants were executed in Kelowna.

READ MORE: 3 people from B.C. charged in Red Deer’s largest fentanyl seizure

The Kelowna Special Enforcement Team with the assistance of the Kelowna Target Team and Drug Unit executed the warrants on Sept. 19.

Officers attended two rental units on Academy Way, and a third residence in the 1400 block of Glenmore Road North, where it was believed that illegal drug trafficking was taking place.

Police said two men, aged 20 and 29, were arrested in connection to several offences including, drug trafficking, possession of stolen property, and firearms-related offences.

READ MORE: $40K of drugs seized in Prince Albert, Sask. bust

According to RCMP, the seizure involved 1.5 kilograms of drugs including, cocaine, fentanyl, heroine, oxycodone and methamphetamine.

Officers said they also seized a 2012 Acura TL connected to the proceeds of crime.

“This significant seizure of illicit drugs and the arrests made are the result of the continuing effort made by the Kelowna RCMP to identify drug dealers and dismantle organized crime in our community, specifically dial-a-dopers and other drug trafficking groups,” said Sgt. Alex Lynch of the Kelowna Street Enforcement Unit.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and further arrests and formal charges are forthcoming.