Man, 60s, seriously injured after struck by car near Toronto’s east end

Toronto paramedics say a male in his 60s is suffering serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in the city’s east end.

Police responded shortly before 9 p.m. in the area of Danforth Avenue and Pharmacy Avenue, just east of Victoria Park Avenue.

Investigators said it’s unknown if the victim was a pedestrian or cyclist.

READ MORE: 17-year-old pedestrian dead after being hit by car in Scarborough, police say

Medics said the injuries are possibly life-threatening and the victim was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle did remain on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

COLLISION:

Danforth Av + Pharmacy Av

– Pedestrian or cyclist struck

– Reports of serious injury

– Medics consider injuries life threatening

– Traffic closed in area

– Traffic Services will investigate#GO1843126

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 25, 2019