Man, 60s, seriously injured after struck by car near Toronto’s east end

Toronto paramedics say a male in his 60s is suffering serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in the city’s east end.
Police responded shortly before 9 p.m. in the area of Danforth Avenue and Pharmacy Avenue, just east of Victoria Park Avenue.
Investigators said it’s unknown if the victim was a pedestrian or cyclist.
READ MORE: 17-year-old pedestrian dead after being hit by car in Scarborough, police say
Medics said the injuries are possibly life-threatening and the victim was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment.
According to police, the driver of the vehicle did remain on scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
COLLISION:
Danforth Av + Pharmacy Av
– Pedestrian or cyclist struck
– Reports of serious injury
– Medics consider injuries life threatening
– Traffic closed in area
– Traffic Services will investigate#GO1843126
^dh
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 25, 2019
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.