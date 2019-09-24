Canada
September 24, 2019 9:51 pm
Updated: September 24, 2019 9:52 pm

Man, 60s, seriously injured after struck by car near Toronto’s east end

Toronto paramedics say a pedestrian in his 60s is suffering serious injuries after being struck by a car in the city's east end.

Toronto paramedics say a male in his 60s is suffering serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in the city’s east end.

Police responded shortly before 9 p.m. in the area of Danforth Avenue and Pharmacy Avenue, just east of Victoria Park Avenue.

Investigators said it’s unknown if the victim was a pedestrian or cyclist.

Medics said the injuries are possibly life-threatening and the victim was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle did remain on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

