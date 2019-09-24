Sounds of gunfire draw large police presence in Vernon

A 24-year-old Vernon man is facing possible charges after a disturbance involving the sound of gunfire in the BX area of the city.

Police received numerous reports of a loud argument and apparent gunfire in the 6000-block of Rimer Road late Monday morning.

RCMP rushed to the scene and locked down the area with weapons drawn as they worked to determine what exactly was going on and who was involved.

A short time later, officers confirmed an imitation firearm was fired during a family dispute involving two men and a woman.

“Calls of this nature will generate a large police presence and we recognize that can be alarming for the neighbourhood to see, ” Vernon Const. Kelly Brett said. “We would like to thank the residents in the area at the time for your patience and cooperation as officers worked to ensure your safety.”

During the course of the investigation, police said they also seized a number of imitation firearms from the residence and 9 mm magazines with ammunition.

“The mishandling of imitation firearms can lead to serious Criminal Code offences and will result in a considerable police response,” said Superintendent Shawna Baher with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “Our police officers will treat every firearm as real until they can prove they are not.”

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court in November to face possible charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The other man and woman involved were released from police custody with no charges.