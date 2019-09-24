Mount Forest woman, 66, dies following 3-vehicle crash: Wellington County OPP

Wellington County OPP say a 66-year-old Mount Forest woman has died following a three-vehicle crash on Sept. 5 near Drayton, Ont.

Emergency crews were called to a crash involving a car, an SUV and a farm tractor at around 3:30 p.m. on Wellington Road 8 near Side Road 12.

Police said the northbound tractor slowed to make a left turn when it was rear-ended by the SUV being driven by the victim. The SUV was then rear-ended by the car.

READ MORE: 50-year-old Waterloo, Ont. man facing 34 sexual assault charges, each for a separate victim, police say

The driver of the SUV, identified as Karen Keir, was taken to hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Police did not comment on any possible charges in a news release on Tuesday. It’s also unclear when Keir died.

Drayton is about 45 kilometres northwest of Guelph.

WATCH: One charged in high-risk takedown on Highway 401 near Port Hope