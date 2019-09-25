A Richardson Stadium shortcut proves disruptive and chaotic for residents

To the average eye, you wouldn’t know there was a hole in the fence connecting Stadium Lane, the road which leads to Richardson Stadium, to a Homestead housing complex on Yonge Street.

But residents who live in the Yonge Street Townhouses, like Crystal Hawley, say this hole in the fence became a short cut into the stadium for The Glorious Sons fans at Saturday’s concert.

“There was a lot of it (using the hole as a shortcut) going in, coming out, tracking through our backyards,” Hawley told Global News. “We couldn’t sleep until we knew that people were out of the area because they were intoxicated as well.”

The mother of four says her entire neighbourhood was filled with chaos that night. Concertgoers even filled their complex’s visitor parking — some even parking in tenant spots, she adds.

“They were just walking through porch areas, in through our backyards and like I say, it wasn’t just around the fence, it was in our backyards, on our porches just walking by, throwing their garbage,” she said.

According to the Homestead building manager of the townhouses, many tenants made calls to Kingston police on Saturday to report the disruption.

The building manager says Homestead has been made aware of the hole by tenants and this isn’t the first time one has been reported.

It’s unclear whether Homestead or Queen’s University owns the fence and is responsible for repairs or who has repaired it in the past.

Numerous calls from Global News to the property manager of the Yonge Street Townhouses went unanswered and Queen’s University Athletic and Recreation failed to get back to us before deadline.

As for Hawley, she’s happy the concert is over and is hoping it was a one-time thing.

“I hope that something like that doesn’t happen again; I hope that they can consider the fact and do it somewhere outside the city.”