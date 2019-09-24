Managers beware: Twitter pounces on tropical storm named Karen

Tropical storm Karen is coming, and “she” really wants to speak to the manager.

Internet users are delighted that a new storm in the Atlantic bears the same name as an over-the-top online stereotype: Karen.

A “Karen,” in internet parlance, is a boring white mom with a blond bob cut and a penchant for complaining. Or as the Urban Dictionary puts it: “Usually the name of a mother with three kids who has a short hairstyle and would like to speak to the manager.”

According to the website Know Your Meme: “‘Karen’ is generally characterized as an irritating, entitled woman, sometimes as an ex-wife who took custody of ‘the kids.'”

“Can I speak to the manager please?” Starter pack pic.twitter.com/gqHEV0P74Q — Logan Rotramel (@RotramelXXI) March 21, 2018

The U.S. National Hurricane Center announced tropical storm Karen on Sunday in a tweet that projected its path over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Twitter users couldn’t resist the jokes.

“Every manager in harm’s way, lock your doors now!” one person replied. “Seek shelter!”

“There’s a big storm in the Atlantic demanding to speak to whoever’s in charge,” wrote user Karen Leavitt.

She's gonna take more than the kids — Kobayashi-san (@Tohrustamer) September 22, 2019

One person suggested the storm would reach Category 5 hurricane status, “then demand to see the manager because the Saffir-Simpson Scale is ‘all out of Category Six.'”

Karen has leveled up and wants to see all the managers in the tri state area. pic.twitter.com/tdgF3uyqQy — Minimander (@Minimander1) September 22, 2019

Several people also mocked U.S. President Donald Trump, who infamously presented a doctored map of Hurricane Dorian in the Oval Office earlier this month.

The hurricane’s path appeared to have been extended over Alabama with a Sharpie marker. The bizarre controversy played out over approximately 10 days as Trump refused to acknowledge that he had mistakenly included Alabama in a tweet about Dorian’s projected path.

Guys. You posted the wrong map. pic.twitter.com/2hcQgaIx3m — Lance Zealot (@lance_zealot) September 22, 2019

Amid the tide of jokes, several people tried to remind everyone that there are people in the storm’s path. Puerto Rico was hit by an earthquake shortly before the storm was slated to arrive on Tuesday.

“I’m just here for the Karen jokes,” wrote Gabrielle Schiefer. “But also stay safe [Puerto Rico].”