York police looking for witnesses following shooting outside a Vaughan home

York Regional Police are looking for witnesses after a shooting outside a home in Vaughan on Sunday.

Officers responded shortly before 3 a.m. to reports of multiple shots fired on Petticoat Road, near the area of Major Mackenzie Drive West and McNaughton Road East.

Investigators said when they arrived, several people said gunshots were fired in the area.

According to police, 20 shell casings were found, but officers did not locate any suspects of victims.

READ MORE: Suspect wanted in armed extortion investigation allegedly fired shots at Vaughan law office

A short time later, officers said two men, a 24-year-old and a 22-year-old, appeared at hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and were treated.

Investigators said the shooting happened at a party at a short-term rental property and that shortly after 2:30 a.m., gunshots were fired in the front of the house and in the backyard.

Police have released surveillance footage from the incident, showing a white four-door car travelling down Petticoat Road with shots being fired from the moving vehicle.

READ MORE: Driver shot after allegedly attempting to flee police at Toronto-Vaughan border

Two suspects, who police described as armed with handguns, were also seen in the video approaching the rear of the home. Additionally, two suspect vehicles can also be seen in the footage, described by police as a white-four door sedan and a black four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7441 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH (Sept. 6, 2019): Video released of suspect wanted in Vaughan shots fired, armed extortion investigation