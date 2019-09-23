Police say proceeds from Burlington’s Ribfest stolen

Police in Burlington are looking for suspects who stole cash earmarked for charities after a break-in at the Rotary club in early August.

Halton Regional Police say the cash was raised at Burlington’s Ribfest over the Labour Day weekend and was taken sometime between the late evening of Sept. 1 or early morning of Sept. 2.

READ MORE: OPP investigating reported theft of safe in Dunnville

Detectives say the unknown suspect(s) broke into the club’s office near Lakeshore Road in Burlington.

The money raised was set to be distributed among local community organizations and charities, investigators say.

Anyone with information can contact the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2316.

WATCH: NDP’s Singh promises to end ‘pension theft’ when companies close